Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,382. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptinyx stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 244.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

