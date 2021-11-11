AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 35,794 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 159.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,297 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

