AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

