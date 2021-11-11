AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $652.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

