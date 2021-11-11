AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The ODP by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 421,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The ODP by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the second quarter valued at $23,788,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The ODP by 25.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at $614,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.11. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

