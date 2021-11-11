AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colfax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

