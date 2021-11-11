AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colfax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $54.67.
Several research firms have commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
