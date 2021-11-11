AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,624,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

NASDAQ GH opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

