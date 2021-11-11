Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 56,733 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,534,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 268,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 716,284 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

