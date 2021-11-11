AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

AQB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

