Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.36. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 1,988 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARBE shares. Cowen started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

