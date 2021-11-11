Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of ABUS remained flat at $$3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 174.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 182,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

