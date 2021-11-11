ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 19,688 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

