ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$13.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.42.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ARX traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.63. 2,662,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 102.93%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

