Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $94.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

