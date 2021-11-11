Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,936. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

