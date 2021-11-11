Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,936. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

