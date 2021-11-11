Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $11,983,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

ANET opened at $522.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.08 and a 200-day moving average of $368.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.75 and a 1-year high of $536.54.

Arista Networks shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

