Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Arko reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $13,204,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 910,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $8,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 17,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

