Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

