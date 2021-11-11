Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective increased by BWS Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

