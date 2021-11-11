Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

