Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 795.84%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,684. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

