Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.48. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

