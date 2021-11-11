Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow’s third-quarter results reflected robust demand for software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

