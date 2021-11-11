Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Artelo Biosciences.

ARTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARTL stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

