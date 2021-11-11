Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,194. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

