Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $28.22 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Health Catalyst accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Health Catalyst worth $28,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 3,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

