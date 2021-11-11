Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.69. 1,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,832. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.46. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

