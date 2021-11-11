Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,150 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Argan accounts for 4.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Argan worth $46,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Argan by 98,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,067. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $710.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

