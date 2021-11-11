Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

NYSE ASH opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ashland Global by 260.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

