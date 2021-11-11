AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,395.30 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

