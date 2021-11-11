Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 512,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 112,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

