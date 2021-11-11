Astronics Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Astronics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $444.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.89. Astronics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Astronics by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

