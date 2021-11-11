Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHA traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 40,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.89. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Athira Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Athira Pharma worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

