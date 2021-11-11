ATI Physical Therapy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 43,048 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,839 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. Research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.