Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ AY traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,162. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 521.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

