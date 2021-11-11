AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.94 million.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.33. 137,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,091. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.11.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,172 shares of company stock worth $2,543,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.