Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $790.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $790.00 and last traded at $790.00, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $786.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 92.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 88.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.