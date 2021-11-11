Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of AUD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. Audacy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $451.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth $3,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $260,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

