Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 6,010,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,995. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

