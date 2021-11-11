Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AVDL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. 344,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $645.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

