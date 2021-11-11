Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $642.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

