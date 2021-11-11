Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

