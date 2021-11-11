AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($14.32), with a volume of 84146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,098 ($14.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,012.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

