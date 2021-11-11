Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 691,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

