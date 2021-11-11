Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 691,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

