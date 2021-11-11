Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Announces Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%.

RNA stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $36.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.