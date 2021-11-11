AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 24.68 on Monday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 20.39 and a twelve month high of 25.41.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

