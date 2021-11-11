Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Under review” Rating at Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

AV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 405.60 ($5.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 404.19.

In other news, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

