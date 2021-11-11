Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Under review” Rating at Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
AV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 405.60 ($5.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 404.19.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.