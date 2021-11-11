AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

