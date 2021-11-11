Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Get Axonics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. FMR LLC increased its position in Axonics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Axonics by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axonics (AXNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.